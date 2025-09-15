Republican Representative Tim Moore Loads Up On Leveraged Small-Cap Bets Against US Economy: Here Are His Latest Trades

Rep. Tim Moore (R-N.C.), a Republican member of the House Financial Services Committee, has made significant leveraged bets against U.S. small-cap stocks, according to recent financial disclosures.

Republican Representative Bets Big Against US Economy

The congressman invested up to $215,000 in the Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares ETF, an instrument designed to deliver three times the inverse performance of the Russell 2000 Index, effectively profiting from a decline in the small-cap market.

This series of purchases, made in late August 2025, stands out among his recent trading activity.

The series of bearish investments arrives at a time of heightened economic uncertainty, making the trades of a key committee member particularly noteworthy to market watchers.

Moore Outperforms S&P 500 Index

Despite these bearish bets, Moore’s overall investment portfolio has performed exceptionally well over the past year, yielding an average gain of 31.50%, which places him above the S&P 500 market average.

His top-performing trades include significant gains in companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc., DoorDash Inc. DASH, and Centene Corp.

Top Trades By Tim Moore

The trades are part of a broader pattern of active trading for the congressman, who has engaged in 167 trades with a total volume of $6.926 million.

His most recent disclosure, filed on Sept. 3, 2025, details numerous transactions throughout August. These include not only the bearish ETF purchases but also sales of major stocks like Intel Inc. INTC, UnitedHealth Group, and Centene.

Here is a look at some of Representative Moore’s recent transactions:

Security Name Transaction Amount Trade Date YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF SMCY Purchase $15K – $50K Aug 29, 2025 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares TZA Purchase $15K – $50K Aug 28, 2025 Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3x Shares Purchase $50K – $100K Aug 25, 2025 YieldMax SMCI Option Income Strategy ETF Purchase $15K – $50K Aug 21, 2025 YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF MSTY Purchase $15K – $50K Aug 20, 2025 Centene Corp. CNC Sale $100K – $250K Aug 18, 2025 UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH Sale $50K – $100K Aug 15, 2025

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, ended in a mixed manner on Friday. The SPY was down 0.033% at $657.41, while the QQQ advanced 0.44% to $586.66, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Monday, the futures of the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices were mixed.

