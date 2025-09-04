Salesforce, Science Applications International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corp. SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Science Applications International shares gained 0.5% to $114.65 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Science Applications International shares gained 0.5% to $114.65 in after-hours trading. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Hewlett-Packard raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.88 and $1.92, versus the $1.85 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $34.34 billion and $34.94 billion, versus the $33.45 billion estimate. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.5% to $23.15 in the after-hours trading session.

posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Hewlett-Packard raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.88 and $1.92, versus the $1.85 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $34.34 billion and $34.94 billion, versus the $33.45 billion estimate. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.5% to $23.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to post quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.9% to $200.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Salesforce Inc. CRM posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates. Salesforce expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion, versus estimates of $10.29 billion. Salesforce shares dipped 5.6% to $242.15 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates. Salesforce expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion, versus estimates of $10.29 billion. Salesforce shares dipped 5.6% to $242.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.1% to $302.40 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: NYCStock / Shutterstock.com