Salesforce sign above building entrance
September 4, 2025 2:40 AM 2 min read

Salesforce, Science Applications International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corp. SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Science Applications International shares gained 0.5% to $114.65 in after-hours trading.
  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. Hewlett-Packard raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.88 and $1.92, versus the $1.85 analyst estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue outlook to between $34.34 billion and $34.94 billion, versus the $33.45 billion estimate. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 1.5% to $23.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU to post quarterly earnings of $2.88 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.9% to $200.40 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Salesforce Inc. CRM posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 guidance. However, the company issued third-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates. Salesforce expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $10.24 billion to $10.29 billion, versus estimates of $10.29 billion. Salesforce shares dipped 5.6% to $242.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. AVGO to post quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $15.83 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares rose 0.1% to $302.40 in after-hours trading.

