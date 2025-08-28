Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum

Among biotechnology stocks, several names have hovered around the top momentum percentile this week, signaling robust bullish activity and potential for short-term gains.

Top 5 Biotechnology Firms On Radar

According to Benzinga Edge Ratings‘ momentum rankings—calculated by analyzing price movement patterns and volatility relative to sector peers—stocks such as ADC Therapeutics SA ADCT, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. ARQT, Cellectis SA CLLS, Entero Therapeutics Inc. ENTO, and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. HOTH have made notable advances on investor radar.

Being close to the top 10 percetile indicates a significant acceleration in positive price movement compared to peers, making these stocks attractive for momentum-driven strategies

Momentum Gainers Joining Top 10 Percentile This Week

ADC Therapeutics

ADCT showed solid upward momentum, confirming investor interest. Momentum percentile remained close to the top decile at the 89.87th percentile.

The stock has gained 4.55% in the last five sessions and 61.00% year-to-date.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT also crossed the momentum threshold; it remained in the top quintile, relatively strong as compared to peers with the 86.54th percentile momentum ranking.

Higher by 0.19% in the last five sessions, the stock has returned 7.49% YTD.

With a poor value ranking, this stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Cellectis

CLLS, known for gene editing technology, made a decisive move into the top quintile with a momentum ranking at the 88.58th percentile, providing short-term trading opportunities.

The stock declined -2.91% in the last five sessions; however, it was up 47.51% YTD.

While this stock had a moderate value ranking, it had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Entero Therapeutics

Although small-cap and volatile, ENTO’s momentum also remained in the top quintile. Its momentum ranking stood at the 86.89th percentile.

This stock was down 1.55% YTD and 5.91% in the last five sessions.

ENTO also maintained a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Hoth Therapeutics

HOTH has captured attention due to its momentum surges, exhibiting rapid price appreciation. Losing just 1.38 points in momentum during the week, its ranking stood at the 89.01th percentile.

It dropped 4.72% in the last five sessions, but it was up 57.14% YTD.

The stock had a weaker price trend in the short term but a stronger trend over the medium and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

The momentum rankings of all five companies spotlight rapid recent upward price movements compared to biotech sector peers.

Rationale Behind Benzinga Edge’s Momentum Rankings

The momentum ranking, as defined in the stock ranking system, evaluates a stock's price trend and volatility over several timeframes, comparing it percentile-wise against the broader universe.

Momentum is not always sustainable, but it often attracts technical traders and speculators. For longer-term investors, entering during momentum spikes can be risky unless supported by solid fundamentals.

Still, when biotechnology firms jump into the top 10%, it's frequently due to catalysts—clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, or deal-making.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were mixed in premarket on Thursday. The SPY was up 0.065% at $647.05, while the QQQ declined 0.019% to $573.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

