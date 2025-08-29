4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks That Are Flashing Strong Fundamental Signals

Four notable companies in the consumer cyclical sector have recently ascended into the top 10th percentile of Benzinga Edge Ratings‘ growth rankings, reflecting robust improvements in their earnings and revenue trajectories alongside healthy operational metrics.

Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Strong Growth Rankings

According to the latest reports, these firms, Buckle Inc. BKE, Dream Finders Homes Inc. DFH, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. SBH, and Toyota Motor Corp. TM, have each exhibited the kind of mixed long-term and recent growth momentum prized by both institutional and retail investors.

Buckle

BKE, a specialty apparel retailer, has shown strong resilience in a competitive market, moving its growth score from 89.82 to 90.21.

This minor but significant shift reflects continued success in both earnings and multi-period revenue expansion, likely driven by effective inventory management and adaptive merchandising strategies.

The stock has gained 12.50% year-to-date and 37.46% over a year.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor quality ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Dream Finders Homes

Homebuilder, DFH, advanced its growth ranking score from 89.7 to 90.12, entering the top decile.

The company's growth is supported by swift geographic expansion and solid execution in its construction pipeline. As demand for residential housing persists, DFH continues to convert backlog into cash flow.

Higher by 21.72% in the YTD, the stock was 16.16% lower over the year.

With a moderate momentum ranking, this stock maintained a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

See Also: Top 5 Biotech Stocks With Strong Momentum

Sally Beauty Holdings

SBH has climbed from a score of 89.76 to 90.17, reflecting its steady progression in revenue and profit metrics.

With a diversified omni-channel approach and targeted investments in product innovation, it has effectively navigated volatility in discretionary spending.

The stock advanced 25.66% YTD; however, it was just 3.31% up over a year.

While this stock had a moderate value ranking, it had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Toyota Motor

Global automotive leader TM increased its score from 89.94 to 90.33, entering the top growth percentile despite sector headwinds.

Toyota's relentless focus on production innovation—from hybrid and electric vehicles to supply chain optimization—has boosted global market share and earnings consistency.

It was up 2.66% over a year, and 2.66% YTD.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms with a solid value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

What Do Benzinga Edge’s Growth Rankings Entail?

The latest growth rankings underscore fundamental strength and improved operational metrics across all four consumer cyclical stalwarts.

Their advancement into the top decile attests to the successful execution of growth strategies, resilience amidst economic uncertainties, and ongoing capacity for sustainable expansion within their respective niches.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, fell on Friday. The SPY was down 0.26% at $647.21, while the QQQ declined 0.48% to $574.30, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock