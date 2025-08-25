Heico logo on a smartphone
Heico, PDD Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects PDD Holdings Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PDD shares rose 0.6% to $127.83 in after-hours trading.
  • FiscalNote Holdings Inc. NOTE disclosed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of common stock. FiscalNote shares gained 1.1% to $0.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Semtech Corp. SMTC to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $256.09 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Semtech shares gained 0.2% to $51.20 in after-hours trading.

  • Bridgford Foods Corp. BRID posted a loss of 18 cents per share for the third quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 20 cents per share. Its sales rose to $51.954 million from $49.263 million. Bridgford Foods shares closed at $7.53 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Heico Corp. HEI to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion after the closing bell. Heico shares rose 0.6% to close at $309.59 on Friday.

