What's Going On With Boeing Company Stock Today?

Boeing Company BA shares moved higher on Friday after the aerospace giant announced the successful launch of its X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle on its eighth mission.

The reusable spaceplane lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 11:50 p.m. ET on Thursday. Boeing confirmed the spacecraft is in good health as it begins on-orbit checkout procedures.

The latest mission comes less than six months after the X-37B completed its seventh flight with a landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The development comes amid Boeing’s defense operations in Missouri and Illinois remaining halted as 3,200 machinists strike for higher pay and benefits.

Union leaders and a Democratic congressman joined workers on the picket line this week while the company defends its rejected contract offer.

Meanwhile, Boeing’s new deployment includes an integrated Boeing service module, which expands payload capacity for experimental work in orbit.

The spacecraft is carrying multiple government-sponsored experiments, including laser communications and a quantum inertial sensor designed to provide navigation when GPS signals are unavailable.

During its previous mission, the X-37B executed an unprecedented aerobraking maneuver to adjust its orbit while conserving fuel, showcasing its role as a testbed for advanced space technologies.

“Our role is to make sure the spaceplane is the most reliable testbed it can be,” said Michelle Parker, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems.

Col. Brian Chatman, installation commander for Space Launch Delta 45, added that the data collected accelerates decision-making and strengthens U.S. space architectures in contested environments.

According to Benzinga Pro, BA stock has gained over 33% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Direxion Daily BA Bull 2X Shares BOEU.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 2.85% to $230.74 at last check on Friday.

