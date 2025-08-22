Aerospace giant Boeing Co. BA defense operations in Missouri and Illinois remain halted as 3,200 machinists strike for higher pay and benefits. Union leaders and a Democratic congressman joined workers on the picket line this week while the company defends its rejected contract offer.

On Aug. 21, top machinists’ union officials and U.S. Rep. Wesley Bell, a Missouri Democrat, stood alongside striking workers outside Boeing’s St. Louis facility, Reuters reported. IAM International President Brian Bryant said the union is prepared to resume talks, but no new negotiations have been scheduled.

Boeing’s St. Louis executive, Dan Gillian, defended the company’s proposal, calling it “strong” with average wage growth of 40%. The rejected package offered a 20% wage increase, a $5,000 ratification bonus, and added vacation and sick leave.

Bryant countered that workers expect terms comparable to those won in Seattle last year, which included a 38% raise, higher retirement contributions, restored annual bonuses, and a signing bonus. He said employees in Missouri and Illinois deserve the same gains as their peers in the Northwest.

The strike began Aug. 3, when members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 voted down Boeing’s four-year contract proposal. The work stoppage took effect at midnight on Aug. 4, shutting down production of F-15 and F/A-18 fighter jets. Union officials said employees had already been working without a contract as talks broke down over pay, schedules, and benefits.

“Members have spoken loud and clear” for a contract that reflects their skills and role in national defense, union representative Tom Boelling said at the time. Workers demand higher raises, quicker progression to top wages, and stronger retirement benefits.

The strike has disrupted Boeing’s defense production lines, including fighter jets and munitions. It remains much smaller in scale than the 2024 Pacific Northwest labor dispute, when 33,000 employees walked out for nearly eight weeks and ultimately secured a 38% raise over four years.

Separately, Boeing is reportedly in discussions for a potential 500-jet order from China, which would mark its largest deal there in years. The talks depend on easing U.S.-China trade tensions, though Beijing has already begun consulting domestic airlines on future fleet needs.

Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.29% to $225.10 premarket at last check Friday.

Photo by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock