Palo Alto Networks, Fabrinet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW to report quarterly earnings at 89 cents per share on revenue of $2.50 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares gained 0.1% to $177.29 in after-hours trading.
  • ATN International Inc ATNI filed for mixed shelf of up to $300 million. ATN International shares gained 1.4% to close at $15.39 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Fabrinet FN to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $884.87 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Fabrinet shares gained 1% to $333.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Allarity Therapeutics Inc ALLR reported a second-quarter loss of 15 cents per share, compared to market estimates of a loss of 21 cents per share. Allarity Therapeutics shares gained 3.3% to $0.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect XP Inc XP to post quarterly earnings at 39 cents per share on revenue of $834.73 million after the closing bell. XP shares rose 0.9% to $17.71 in the after-hours trading session.

