Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Collapse In Q3

As of Aug. 15, 2025, two stocks in the consumer staples sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Celsius Holdings Inc CELH

On Aug. 7, Celsius Holdings reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. John Fieldly, Chairman and CEO of Celsius Holdings, said, “Celsius Holdings delivered strong results in the second quarter, supported by solid sales growth for the CELSIUS and Alani Nu brands and operational efficiencies across our business.” The company's stock jumped around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $57.79.

RSI Value: 77.9

77.9 CELH Price Action: Shares of Celsius Holdings gained 0.4% to close at $56.90 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 96.38 Momentum score with Value at 11.71.

Altria Group Inc MO

On July 30, Altria Group reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.44, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.39. Quarterly sales of $6.102 billion (down 1.7% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $5.208 billion. "We returned significant value to our loyal shareholders during the first half of the year, with more than $4 billion delivered through dividends and share repurchases," said Altria CEO Billy Gifford. The company's stock gained around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $66.28.

RSI Value: 75

75 MO Price Action: Shares of Altria Group gained 0.5% to trade at $65.84 on Friday.

