Deere, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tapestry Inc. TPR to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tapestry shares slipped 0.1% to $113.50 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Deere & Co. DE to have earned $4.63 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares slipped 0.3% to $512.00 in after-hours trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026. Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $14.67 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. The networking equipment maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 97 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Cisco shares slipped 0.1% to $70.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Dlocal Ltd. DLO posted upbeat results for the second quarter. dLocal reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $256.45 million, which beat the Street estimate of $229.65 million and was up from revenue of $171.27 million from the same period last year. dLocal shares jumped 26.4% to $14.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Applied Materials Inc. AMAT to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 0.1% to $190.20 in the after-hours trading session.

