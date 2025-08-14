Deere, Cisco Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Tapestry Inc. TPR to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tapestry shares slipped 0.1% to $113.50 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Deere & Co. DE to have earned $4.63 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Deere shares slipped 0.3% to $512.00 in after-hours trading.
- Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026. Cisco reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $14.67 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $14.62 billion. The networking equipment maker reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 97 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Cisco shares slipped 0.1% to $70.37 in the after-hours trading session.
- Dlocal Ltd. DLO posted upbeat results for the second quarter. dLocal reported quarterly earnings of 14 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $256.45 million, which beat the Street estimate of $229.65 million and was up from revenue of $171.27 million from the same period last year. dLocal shares jumped 26.4% to $14.77 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Applied Materials Inc. AMAT to post quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $7.22 billion after the closing bell. Applied Materials shares rose 0.1% to $190.20 in the after-hours trading session.
