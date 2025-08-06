McDonald's, Uber Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects McDonald’s Corp. MCD to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. McDonald’s shares rose 0.3% to $299.75 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Uber Technologies Inc. UBER to have earned 62 cents per share on revenue of $12.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Uber shares rose 1.2% to $90.48 in after-hours trading.
- Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and cut its FY26 sales guidance. Super Micro reported fourth-quarter net sales of $5.76 billion, up from $4.6 billion in the third quarter and $5.4 billion in last year’s fourth quarter. Net sales missed a Street consensus estimate of $5.88 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Super Micro Computer shares dipped 16.3% to $47.93 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD reported mixed financial results for the second quarter after the market closed on Tuesday. AMD reported second-quarter revenue of $7.69 billion, beating analyst estimates of $7.41 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share, missing estimates of 49 cents per share. AMD shares fell 6.3% to $163.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Walt Disney Co. DIS to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $23.72 billion before the opening bell. Walt Disney shares rose 0.5% to $118.90 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$163.25-7.65%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
87.84
Growth
97.59
Quality
74.98
Value
10.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: