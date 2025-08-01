Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Chevron Corp. CVX to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $43.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chevron shares rose 0.2% to $151.95 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM to have earned $1.47 per share on revenue of $79.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.3% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
- Amazon.com Inc. AMZN reported upbeat second-quarter financial results after the market closed Thursday. Amazon reported second-quarter net sales of $167.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The net sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $161.9 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 6.6% to $218.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Apple Inc. AAPL posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. The iPhone maker reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion by 5.6%. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data. Apple shares gained 2.4% to $212.59 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect WW Grainger Inc. GWW to post quarterly earnings of $10.04 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion before the opening bell. WW Grainger shares fell 0.3% to close at $1,039.54 on Thursday.
