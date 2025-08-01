Apple, Amazon And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Chevron Corp. CVX to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $43.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Chevron shares rose 0.2% to $151.95 in after-hours trading.

to have earned $1.47 per share on revenue of $79.34 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Exxon Mobil shares rose 0.3% to $112.00 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN reported upbeat second-quarter financial results after the market closed Thursday. Amazon reported second-quarter net sales of $167.7 billion, up 13% year-over-year. The net sales total beat a Street consensus estimate of $161.9 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. Amazon shares fell 6.6% to $218.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Apple Inc. AAPL posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter results. The iPhone maker reported fiscal third-quarter revenue of $94 billion, beating analyst estimates of $89.04 billion by 5.6%. Earnings per share came in at $1.57, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.42 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data. Apple shares gained 2.4% to $212.59 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock