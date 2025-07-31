Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. WHF

Dividend Yield: 17.72%

17.72% Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Nov. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

WhiteHorse Finance will release its second quarter financial results on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Ellington Credit Company EARN

Dividend Yield: 16.30%

16.30% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $5.5 to $5.75 on July 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

On May 20, Ellington Credit posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO

Dividend Yield: 17.66%

17.66% UBS analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $13 to $12 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

On July 28, the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

