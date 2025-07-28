Nucor, Waste Management And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $15.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Enterprise Products Partners shares fell 0.8% to close at $31.55 on Friday.

to report quarterly earnings at 65 cents per share on revenue of $15.04 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Enterprise Products Partners shares fell 0.8% to close at $31.55 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Nucor Corp. NUE to have earned $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion after the closing bell. Nucor shares gained 3.1% to close at $145.83 on Friday.

to have earned $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.51 billion after the closing bell. Nucor shares gained 3.1% to close at $145.83 on Friday. ATAI Life Sciences NV ATAI disclosed that the Phase 2b trial of Inidascamine in patients with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia did not meet its primary endpoint. ATAI Life Sciences shares fell 4.6% to close at $3.57 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, Waste Management Inc. WM is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on $6.37 billion. Waste Management shares fell 0.4% to close at $229.67 on Friday.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on $6.37 billion. Waste Management shares fell 0.4% to close at $229.67 on Friday. Analysts expect Whirlpool Corp. WHR to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares rose 1.1% to close at $99.74 on Friday.

Check This Out: