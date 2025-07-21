Verizon Communication, Domino's Pizza And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $41.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $41.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Domino’s shares gained 0.4% to $468.00 in the after-hours trading session.

to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Domino’s shares gained 0.4% to $468.00 in the after-hours trading session. Stellantis N.V. STLA reported preliminary H1 loss of €2.3 billion, while revenue came in at €74.3 billion, down from $85 billion in the first half of 2024 and compared to $71.8 billion in the final part of last year. Stellantis shares fell 2.4% to $8.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.5% to $227.00 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.5% to $227.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares rose 3.3% to $135.94 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock