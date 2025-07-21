July 21, 2025 4:45 AM 1 min read

Verizon Communication, Domino's Pizza And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Verizon Communications Inc. VZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $33.57 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Verizon shares gained 0.4% to $41.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Domino’s Pizza, Inc. DPZ to have earned $3.95 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Domino’s shares gained 0.4% to $468.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Stellantis N.V. STLA reported preliminary H1 loss of €2.3 billion, while revenue came in at €74.3 billion, down from $85 billion in the first half of 2024 and compared to $71.8 billion in the final part of last year. Stellantis shares fell 2.4% to $8.98 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the markets close, NXP Semiconductors N.V.  NXPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 0.5% to $227.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD to post quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion after the closing bell. Steel Dynamics shares rose 3.3% to $135.94 in after-hours trading.

