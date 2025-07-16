July 16, 2025 9:58 PM 2 min read

Rigetti Computing, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines And ASML: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow

U.S. stocks moved higher today, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points, or 0.5%, to close at 44,254.78. The Nasdaq added 0.25% to finish at 20,730.49, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 6,263.70.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI

Rigetti Computing’s stock surged 30.12% to close at $16.55, with an intraday high of $16.84 and a low of $13.78. The stock’s 52-week range is $21.42 to $0.66. The quantum computing firm announced a significant breakthrough, achieving a 99.5% median fidelity rate for two-qubit gates on its 36-qubit modular system, marking a substantial improvement over its previous chip.

Netflix Inc. NFLX

Netflix’s stock fell by 0.79% to $1250.31, with a high of $1271 and a low of $1249.82. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $1341.15 and $588.43, respectively. The streaming giant is gearing up for its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday, focusing on upcoming content and future growth prospects.

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

Johnson & Johnson’s stock rose 6.19% to $164.78, reaching an intraday high of $166.12 and a low of $154.8. The 52-week range is $169.99 to $140.68. The company reported strong quarterly earnings, with adjusted earnings per share of $2.77, surpassing analyst expectations and boosting its annual forecast. The 2025 adjusted EPS forecast was raised to $10.80-$10.90 range.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

United Airlines’ stock increased by 2.42% to $88.47, with a high of $88.67 and a low of $85.81. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $116 and $37.02, respectively. Despite missing revenue estimates in the second quarter, the airline exceeded earnings expectations, reporting positive demand shifts in early July. Revenue for the period came in at $15.27 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion.

ASML Holding NV ASML

ASML’s stock dropped 8.33% to $754.45, with an intraday high of $760.90 and a low of $730.60. The 52-week range is $979.99 to $578.51. The semiconductor firm expressed concerns over its 2026 growth, citing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges, including potential tariffs impacting margins.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate Rigetti Computing has positive Short, Medium And Long Price Trends. Here is how the stock is performing on other indicators.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Photo Courtesy: vectorfusionart on Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$757.00-8.02%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.27
Growth
97.82
Quality
90.51
Value
14.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
JNJ Logo
JNJJohnson & Johnson
$164.125.77%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1251.82-0.67%
RGTI Logo
RGTIRigetti Computing Inc
$16.5029.7%
UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$86.700.37%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved