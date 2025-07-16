Goldman Sachs, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.9% to $142.79 in after-hours trading.

ASML Holding N.V. ASML reported better-than-expected bookings for the second quarter but warned that it may not achieve growth in 2026. The company's net bookings came in at 5.54 billion euros ($6.4 billion), topping market estimates of 4.44 billion euros. ASML shares gained 2% to close at $823.02 on Tuesday.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock