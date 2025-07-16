July 16, 2025 2:07 AM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $16.12 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.9% to $142.79 in after-hours trading.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. JBHT posted downbeat earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.31 per share, missing market estimates of $1.33 per share. J.B. Hunt Transport shares fell 1.1% to $147.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Goldman Sachs GS to have earned $9.56 per share on revenue of $13.36 billion before the opening bell. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.1% to $703.25 in the after-hours trading session.

  • ASML Holding N.V. ASML reported better-than-expected bookings for the second quarter but warned that it may not achieve growth in 2026. The company's net bookings came in at 5.54 billion euros ($6.4 billion), topping market estimates of 4.44 billion euros. ASML shares gained 2% to close at $823.02 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Bank of America Corp. BAC to post quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share on revenue of $26.81 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.2% to $46.05 in after-hours trading.

