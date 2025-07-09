ServiceNow Helps Ferrari Go Faster With Speed, Data And Precision

ServiceNow, Inc. NOW unveiled an expanded partnership with iconic automotive brand Ferrari N.V. RACE on Wednesday.

The collaboration enhances Ferrari’s digital operations, specifically supporting its Hypercar team following a win at the World Endurance Championship.

As the Official Partner, ServiceNow’s AI-powered platform plays a key role in real-time race execution and operational performance.

This partnership comes shortly after Guggenheim reiterated a Sell rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a $724 price forecast.

According to Benzinga Pro, NOW stock has gained over 37% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Franklin Exponential Data ETF XDAT.

Fabio Spoletini, ServiceNow’s GVP for Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa, emphasized that Ferrari’s relentless pursuit of excellence mirrors ServiceNow’s mission to accelerate business transformation.

“We’re proud to support their digital transformation, helping them innovate where it counts — on the track, in the factory, and across the business,” he said.

According to Antonio Torretta, Ferrari’s Head of IT Strategy and Governance, the platform enables both engineers and business leaders to operate at peak performance.

“This partnership shows how the right platform can turn pressure into progress—and performance into transformation,” Torretta said.

The partnership has enabled Ferrari’s Hypercar team to implement a customized application built on ServiceNow’s platform.

Launched in late 2024, the solution facilitates streamlined communication, real-time issue tracking, component validation, and stakeholder coordination, meeting the stringent demands of endurance racing.

Beyond the racetrack, ServiceNow powers Ferrari’s One Digital Portal, which connects more than 25,000 internal and external users globally. This portal centralizes service request management across Ferrari’s Racing, Sports Car, and Lifestyle divisions, boosting response times and consistency.

The platform also unifies Ferrari’s IT operations, governance, compliance, and customer service processes.

The collaboration began in 2019 and has grown into a strategic alliance that continues to evolve.

ServiceNow stated that its AI platform enables Ferrari to streamline operations across its 180 global dealerships, spanning over 60 countries.

Price Action: NOW shares are trading higher by 0.02% to $1,023.21 at last check on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock