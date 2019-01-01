QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS: XDAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Franklin Exponential Data ETF's (XDAT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Franklin Exponential Data ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Franklin Exponential Data ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT)?

A

The stock price for Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS: XDAT) is $21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:40:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Franklin Exponential Data ETF.

Q

When is Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) reporting earnings?

A

Franklin Exponential Data ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Franklin Exponential Data ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) operate in?

A

Franklin Exponential Data ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the BATS.