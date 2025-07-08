What's Going On With Intel Stock Today?

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading higher Tuesday as investors responded positively to the company’s ongoing global restructuring efforts and a recent price target hike from Citigroup.

What To Know: The company is making aggressive cuts to its global workforce, including at its facilities in Israel and Oregon, as part of a broader effort to simplify operations and reduce costs under its new CEO. These moves come as Intel faces ongoing pressure to regain competitiveness in the semiconductor space, according to the Economic Times.

The restructuring plan, announced in April 2025, is designed to eliminate layers of bureaucracy, speed up product development, and refocus Intel's engineering priorities. While the layoffs mark a major operational shift, especially at sites like Kiryat Gat in Israel, which had never experienced cuts before, Intel is offering enhanced severance packages, including up to 19 months of salary for long-tenured staff. The company is presenting the effort as a necessary step to sharpen its edge in a fast-moving market.

Investors appear to be reacting positively, at least in the short term. Trading volume surged, and the stock climbed to over $23 per share following a price target increase from Citigroup, which raised its outlook from $21 to $24. Still, the investment bank maintained a Hold rating, reflecting lingering uncertainty about Intel's ability to deliver sustainable results amid ongoing competition from companies like AMD and Nvidia.

Despite the gain, Intel stock remains near the lower end of its 52-week range and is trading below most analysts' long-term targets. With second-quarter earnings scheduled for July 24, the next test will be whether the restructuring translates into actual cost savings and margin improvements. For now, markets are responding to the news of Intel's leaner future, even as the company continues to post net losses and revenue stagnation.

INTC Price Action: Intel Corporation shares were up 7.61% at $23.68 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

