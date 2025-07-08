QuantumScape (QS) Stock Jumps 15% On Massive Volume: What's Driving the Rally?

Shares of solid-state battery developer QuantumScape Corp QS jumped sharply Tuesday in a session marked by heavy trading volume but a lack of fresh company-specific news. The stock’s upward momentum appears to be a delayed reaction to a key production announcement from late June.

What To Know: Investors appear to be continuing to rally behind the company’s late-June disclosure of the successful integration of its advanced Cobra separator process into its baseline cell production.

This manufacturing milestone is a critical step for the solid-state battery developer as it progresses toward large-scale commercialization of its innovative battery technology.

The Cobra process is a leap forward, designed to enable faster and more energy-efficient production of the company's proprietary ceramic separators, a core component of its lithium-metal batteries.

According to QuantumScape, the new process boasts a 25-fold improvement in the speed of heat treatment compared to the prior-generation "Raptor" process.

Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO of QuantumScape, highlighted the development’s importance, stating, “By significantly improving throughput and shrinking the equipment footprint, Cobra gives us a powerful path forward for commercializing our next-generation battery technology.”

This leap in manufacturing efficiency is likely being viewed by investors as a crucial step toward establishing a scalable gigafactory production line.

Trading Volume Data: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QuantumScape experienced exceptionally high trading volume on Tuesday, with 72.36 million shares changing hands. This is more than three and a half times its 100-day average volume of 20.386 million shares.

Additionally, the stock has significant short interest, with 15.45% of its 442.245 million-share float currently sold short.

QS Price Action: Quantumscape shares closed Tuesday up 16.69% to $8.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.52 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

This latest spike is part of a larger upward trend, with the stock climbing over 25% in the last five days and an impressive 88% over the past month.

