July 1, 2025 3:45 AM 2 min read

S&P Hits Record High At The End Of Q2: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 hitting another record close.

President Donald Trump signaled openness to extending the July 9 deadline for reinstating reciprocal tariffs, adding that he remained optimistic about reaching key agreements in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Canada’s withdrawal of its digital services tax helped improve the outlook for U.S. tech firms and reignited momentum in trade negotiations with Washington.

On the economic front, the Chicago PMI fell to 40.4 for June from 40.5 in May, and compared to market estimates of 42.7. The Dallas Fed’s general business activity index for Texas manufacturing climbed to a reading of -12.7 in June compared to -15.3 in the previous month.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE and Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on Saturday.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with information technology, financial and real estate stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, energy and consumer discretionary stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 275 points to 44,094.77 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.52% to 6,204.95, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.47% to 20,369.73 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM, Constellation Brands Inc. STZ and The Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 66.9, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 63.8.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

GBX Logo
GBXGreenbrier Companies Inc
$46.100.11%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.29
Growth
62.25
Quality
67.18
Value
93.99
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$20.41-0.20%
JNPR Logo
JNPRJuniper Networks Inc
$39.960.08%
MSM Logo
MSMMSC Industrial Direct Co Inc
$85.02-%
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$162.60-0.05%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved