Progress Software, Exicure And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Progress Software Corp. PRGS to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $237.52 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Progress Software shares gained 0.4% to $64.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Exicure Inc. XCUR posted earnings of 49 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 48 cents per share. Exicure shares gained 2.6% to $6.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Quantum Corp. QMCO to post a loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $65.95 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Quantum shares rose 0.1% to $9.05 in after-hours trading.

  • Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after Madryn Asset Management increased its stake in the company to 85.5%. Venus Concept shares jumped 43.6% to $3.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • IGC Pharma, Inc. IGC reported a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share, versus market estimates of a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $330,000, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $305,000. IGC Pharma shares fell 0.3% to close at $0.3090 on Friday.

IGC Logo
IGCIGC Pharma Inc
$0.3070-0.65%

Overview
PRGS Logo
PRGSProgress Software Corp
$65.502.73%
QMCO Logo
QMCOQuantum Corp
$9.151.22%
VERO Logo
VEROVenus Concept Inc
$2.9434.9%
XCUR Logo
XCURExicure Inc
$6.184.92%
