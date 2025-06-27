Nike, American Outdoor Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at 47 cents per share on revenue of $325.48 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 3.1% to $40.89 in after-hours trading.

American Outdoor Brands Inc. AOUT posted upbeat fourth-quarter results. American Outdoor Brands reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for losses of 11 cents per share. Quarterly revenue came in at $61.94 million, beating the Street estimate of $48.46 million. American Outdoor Brands shares climbed 6.6% to $12.75 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com