Walgreens, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $36.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares gained 0.1% to $11.32 in after-hours trading.
  • Worthington Steel Inc. WS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. Worthington Steel shares jumped 14.2% to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Acuity Inc. AYI to post earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity shares rose 1.4% to $291.37 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $9.88 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $2.01 per share. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $128.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share on revenue of $10.72 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $60.91 in the after-hours trading session.

