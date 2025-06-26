Walgreens, Micron Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 34 cents per share on revenue of $36.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Walgreens shares gained 0.1% to $11.32 in after-hours trading.

Worthington Steel Inc. WS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 82 cents per share. Worthington Steel shares jumped 14.2% to $30.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Acuity Inc. AYI to post earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Acuity shares rose 1.4% to $291.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Micron Technology Inc. MU reported better-than-expected financial results for the third quarter after the market closed on Wednesday. The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million, versus estimates of $9.88 billion. The company anticipates fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, versus estimates of $2.01 per share. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $128.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. NKE to post quarterly earnings at 13 cents per share on revenue of $10.72 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $60.91 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: 2p2play / Shutterstock.com