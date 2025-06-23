On Monday, major U.S. indices ended the day in the green with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.9% to 42,581.78, and the S&P 500 gaining nearly 1% to 6,025.17. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.9% to 19,630.98. On the same day, President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire timeline between Iran and Israel.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Circle Internet Group Inc CRCL

The stock closed with a 9.64% increase at $263.45, hitting an intraday high of $298.99 and low of $232.48. The 52-week high and low are $298.99 and $64. The company’s shares are trending due to a new partnership with Fiserv to develop stablecoin-enabled solutions.

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

AMD’s stock rose by 1.04% to close at $129.58. The intraday high and low were $133.25 and $126.82, with a 52-week range of $187.28 and $76.48. Top Wall Street analysts have changed their outlook on the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.22% to close at $144.17. The intraday high and low were $144.78 and $142.03 respectively, with a 52-week range of $153.13 and $86.63. The company’s chips are reportedly being used by China’s military via DeepSeek. “We understand that DeepSeek has willingly provided and will likely continue to provide support to China's military and intelligence operations,” said a senior State Department official, according to the report.

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

The company’s shares tumbled by 34.65% to close at $41.98. The intraday high and low were $48.35 and $41.97, with a 52-week range of $72.98 and $13.47. In the after-hours trading, the company’s shares rose over 4%. The decline came after Novo Nordisk terminated its collaboration with the company.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 8.23% to close at $348.68. The intraday high and low were $357.54 and $327.48, respectively, with a 52-week range of $488.54 and $182. The increase followed the launch of its Robotaxi in Austin, Texas. The company’s CEO Elon Musk said that the electric vehicle manufacturer’s “self-driving can be deployed anywhere it’s approved.”

