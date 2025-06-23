June 23, 2025 1:43 AM 1 min read

FactSet Research, Commercial Metals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $580.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. FactSet Research shares fell 0.6% to $420.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Co. CMC to post earnings at 85 cents per share on revenue of $2.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares rose 3.2% to $50.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH announced it regained Nasdaq compliance. AGM Group shares jumped 47.2% to $3.40 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $32.70 million. Jerash Holdings shares gained 4.2% to $3.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares fell 0.4% to $51.52 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock

Overview
