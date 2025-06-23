FactSet Research, Commercial Metals And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $580.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. FactSet Research shares fell 0.6% to $420.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $580.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. FactSet Research shares fell 0.6% to $420.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Co. CMC to post earnings at 85 cents per share on revenue of $2.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares rose 3.2% to $50.25 in the after-hours trading session.

to post earnings at 85 cents per share on revenue of $2.05 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares rose 3.2% to $50.25 in the after-hours trading session. AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH announced it regained Nasdaq compliance. AGM Group shares jumped 47.2% to $3.40 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Jerash Holdings (US) Inc. JRSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $32.70 million. Jerash Holdings shares gained 4.2% to $3.49 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to report quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $32.70 million. Jerash Holdings shares gained 4.2% to $3.49 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect KB Home KBH to post quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion after the closing bell. KB Home shares fell 0.4% to $51.52 in the after-hours trading session.

