Nasdaq Surges Over 150 Points Amid Rise In Nvidia Shares: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear Index In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index was in the “Greed” zone on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks settled higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points during the session. Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA surged around 3% on Tuesday.

Dollar General Corp. DG shares jumped around 16% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and raised its full-year outlook. Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG rose more than 12% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance.

On the economic data front, U.S. job openings increased by 191,000 to 7.391 million in April, compared to market expectations of 7.10 million. New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods declined 3.7% month-over-month to $594.6 billion in April, compared to a 3.4% gain in March.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, materials and information technology stocks recording the biggest gains on Tuesday. However, communication services and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 214 points to 42,519.64 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 gained 0.58% to 5,970.37, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.81% to 19,398.96 during Tuesday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR, THOR Industries Inc. THO and PVH Corp. PVH today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 55.7, the index moved to the “Greed” zone on Tuesday, versus a prior reading of 54.3.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

