Dollar General, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares gained 0.6% to $97.70 in after-hours trading.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Credo Technology shares jumped 12.2% to $70.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares rose 1% to $67.50 in after-hours trading.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares jumped 19% to $48.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. Ferguson shares fell 0.2% to $179.95 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Pamela Brick / Shutterstock.com