June 3, 2025 3:02 AM 1 min read

Dollar General, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar General Corp. DG to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar General shares gained 0.6% to $97.70 in after-hours trading.
  • Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO reported fourth-quarter revenue of $170.03 million, beating analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The connectivity solutions company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 28 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Credo Technology shares jumped 12.2% to $70.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares rose 1% to $67.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Latest Startup Investment Opportunities:

  • MoonLake Immunotherapeutics MLTX shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Monday following reports that Merck held talks to acquire the Swiss biotech company for over $3 billion. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares jumped 19% to $48.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Ferguson Enterprises Inc. FERG to post quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion before the opening bell. Ferguson shares fell 0.2% to $179.95 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Pamela Brick / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
CRDO Logo
CRDOCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd
$70.5015.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.38
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.77
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$97.700.46%
FERG Logo
FERGFerguson Enterprises Inc
$180.75-0.87%
MLTX Logo
MLTXMoonLake Immunotherapeutics
$49.0025.6%
SIG Logo
SIGSignet Jewelers Ltd
$68.102.30%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved