Israel Englander's Millennium Cuts Stakes In Nvidia, Microsoft, And Meta While Boosting Amazon Bet In Q1 Amid Strategic Talks With BlackRock, Goldman Sachs

Israel Englander‘s Millennium Management trimmed its positions in major technology stocks while increasing its Amazon.com Inc. AMZN exposure during the first quarter of 2025, according to its 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15.

What Happened: The hedge fund giant reduced its Nvidia Corp. NVDA common stock position by 7% to 9.2 million shares, valued at $1 billion, while simultaneously trimming put options by 5% to 25.5 million shares and increasing call options by 5% to 11.3 million shares.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT saw its common stock position cut by 29% to 1.8 million shares worth $693 million, while Millennium boosted put options by 28% to 5.5 million shares and maintained call positions at 2.3 million shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. META experienced the largest reduction, with common shares slashed by 39% to 1.6 million shares valued at $900 million. Millennium also reduced put options by 19% to 2.5 million shares and trimmed call options by 10% to 1.5 million shares.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN bucked the trend with a 5% increase in common stock to 4.6 million shares. The firm significantly expanded put options by 23% to 10.5 million shares while maintaining call positions.

Why It Matters: The portfolio adjustments come as Englander explores strategic partnerships and succession planning initiatives. The 36-year-old firm is reportedly in discussions with Goldman Sachs‘ Petershill Partners about selling a minority stake and considering a strategic partnership with BlackRock Inc. BLK, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

Millennium Management, with $73 billion under management, operates more than 330 trading teams across equities, commodities, and bonds within a tight risk framework. The firm has generated annualized returns of approximately 14% since inception, with its flagship fund gaining 15.1% in 2024 before declining 1.35% through April 2025, the FT report noted.

