Nvidia, AMD, Apple, Meta, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending On Trump's Liberation Day

Markets faced a turbulent day as President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs on “Liberation Day,” sparking a sharp selloff. The S&P 500 futures dropped 2.7% to 5,557.75, while Nasdaq futures fell 3.3% to 19,905.75. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures also experienced significant declines, falling 1.9% or over 800 points to 41,682.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA’s stock closed up 0.25% at $110.42, with an intraday high of $111.98 and a low of $106.79. The stock’s 52-week range is $75.61 to $153.13. In the after-hours trading, Nvidia shares slipped over 5.6%. NVIDIA has faced challenges, with shares down 19.6% year-to-date due to concerns over AI spending and trade restrictions. The company’s reliance on China for AI chip sales poses a significant risk amid ongoing trade tensions.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD
AMD’s stock rose 0.18% to close at $102.96, reaching an intraday high of $104.19 and a low of $100.76. The 52-week high and low are $187.28 and $94.73, respectively. The stock corrected 5.8% in the after-hours trading. AMD recently completed a $4.9 billion acquisition of ZT Systems, aiming to enhance its AI and data-center capabilities, positioning itself as a formidable competitor to NVIDIA.
Apple Inc. AAPL
Apple’s shares increased by 0.31%, closing at $223.89, with a high of $225.19 and a low of $221.02. The stock’s 52-week range is $164.08 to $260.09. Apple shares fell by over 7% in after-hours trading. According to an analyst, Apple is poised for a strong iPhone upgrade cycle, driven by AI features and higher margins from internally developed silicon.
Meta Platforms, Inc. META
Meta’s stock fell 0.35% to $583.93, with an intraday high of $592.66 and a low of $573.36. The 52-week range is $414.50 to $740.89. In after-hours trading, Meta stock slipped over 4.8%. Meta’s AI chief announced her departure, while CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to invest heavily in AI technologies.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock surged 5.33% to close at $282.76, with a high of $284.99 and a low of $251.27. The 52-week range is $138.80 to $488.54. The shares of the Elon Musk-led company corrected 8% in the after-hours trading. Despite a broader industry boom, Tesla experienced an 8% decline in March vehicle sales, as competitors benefited from a tariff-driven rush.
