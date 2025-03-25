Gene Munster Predicts 2025 As The Year Of Humanoid Investor Hype, Citing Elon Musk And Jensen Huang's Influence—Tesla, Nvidia, And XPeng Poised To Benefit

Investors should brace for a potentially transformative year in humanoid robotics, with industry experts forecasting significant technological and market developments in 2025, according to recent insights from leading technology executives and investment analysts.

What Happened: Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management believes 2025 will mark a critical inflection point for humanoid robot investments. Drawing parallels to the recent quantum technology surge, Munster suggests the sector could see comparable investor enthusiasm, with key players like Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Tesla Inc. TSLA positioned to benefit. “The humanoid trade is set to begin,” Munster wrote.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently projected humanoid robots could become a commercial reality within the next few years, specifically targeting manufacturing as the initial deployment sector. Huang estimates the economic value of a humanoid robot at approximately $100,000, highlighting the potential cost-effectiveness for industrial applications.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been equally bullish, projecting the company will produce around 5,000 Optimus units this year for internal use, with potential sales to other companies by late 2026. Musk’s most ambitious projection suggests Optimus could generate over $10 trillion in revenue, a figure he acknowledges sounds “absolutely insane” but remains confident about.

Why It Matters: Morgan Stanley’s research provides additional context, predicting that 40,000 humanoid robots will work alongside humans in the U.S. by 2030, with projections reaching 8 million by 2040 and 63 million by 2055.

Investors eyeing this emerging market should watch companies like Tesla, Nvidia, and XPeng Inc. XPEV, which Munster specifically highlighted as potential beneficiaries of the growing humanoid robot trend.

While massive commercial deployment is not expected until closer to 2030, the groundwork being laid in 2025 could represent a critical investment opportunity in what may become a revolutionary technological sector.

Beyond Tesla, Nvidia, and XPeng, several other publicly traded companies are advancing in the humanoid robotics sector. Amazon.com Inc. AMZN has integrated Agility Robotics‘ bipedal robot Digit into its warehouses, while Toyota Motor Corporation TM collaborates with Boston Dynamics on AI-powered humanoid development.

Nvidia’s stock holds the highest quality rank in the humanoid robotics sector, according to Benzinga Edge rankings.

Image via Shutterstock

