Verizon AI Connect Unleashes Next-Level Business Solutions - What's On The Cards?

Verizon Business, a division of Verizon Communications Inc VZ, has launched Verizon AI Connect, a set of solutions aimed at enabling businesses to scale their artificial intelligence operations.

This new offering is designed to meet the increasing need for computational power, especially for AI tasks that demand real-time decision-making (inferencing).

McKinsey predicts that by 2030, 60-70% of AI tasks will transition to real-time inference, leading to a critical demand for low-latency connectivity, computing power, and edge security.

To address this, Verizon plans to assist hyperscalers, cloud providers, and global businesses by enhancing its network infrastructure, which includes 5G, fiber-optic connectivity, edge computing environments, and essential resources like power and cooling systems.

“We are seeing significant demand for reliable network infrastructure that can support existing AI workloads,” said Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady.

The company has entered into a new partnership with Vultr, a global provider of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and cloud computing.

Verizon has recently teamed up with NVIDIA to explore new ways of integrating GPU-powered edge platforms into its 5G private networks.

Verizon and Google Cloud are working together on AI solutions for network management and anomaly detection and Verizon has expanded its partnership with Meta Platforms into network infrastructure with Verizon AI Connect.

“Telecom networks are uniquely positioned to provide a distributed AI infrastructure that meets enterprise needs,” said Senior Vice President of Telecom, NVIDIA, Ronnie Vasishta.

“NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing, integrated with Verizon’s network, allows enterprises to easily adopt AI-powered services at scale.”

In its fourth-quarter earnings result today, Verizon reported a 1.6% revenue growth to $35.70 billion with an adjusted EPS of $1.10, adding about 1 million postpaid mobile and broadband subscribers in the quarter.

Price Action: VZ shares are trading higher by 2.12% at $40.01 at the last check Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock.