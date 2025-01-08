'Cybertruck Was My Hero Today,' Says Ross Gerber After Tesla's Truck Allowed Him To Navigate California Wildfires In Safety

A devastating wildfire tearing through Los Angeles’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood has highlighted an unexpected performer: Tesla Inc.‘s TSLA Cybertruck. Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, praised the vehicle’s capability during the crisis.

What Happened: “Cybertruck was my hero today,” Gerber posted on X, describing how the vehicle navigated fallen trees and flooded roads while mentioning the HEPA filter system which protects from smoke. His firsthand account came amid his efforts to protect his property from the rapidly spreading fire.

Here are some picture. BTW. Cybertruck was my hero today. Had to drive over trees, hepa filter, flooded roads. Here are some pictures from today. pic.twitter.com/sSLlZtizHP — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 8, 2025

The wildfire has forced more than 30,000 residents to evacuate and burned over 3,000 acres. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported zero containment as of Wednesday morning, with wind gusts reaching up to 100 mph complicating firefighting efforts.

“I’ve never witnessed destruction like this,” Gerber wrote, describing the devastation in Pacific Palisades, where he estimated up to 75% of homes could be affected. He particularly noted seeing “a dozen $20 million houses burning north of sunset.”

I saw a dozen of $20 mil houses burning north of sunset, like this one. All of the palisades is gone. The businesses and it could be 75% of the homes. It's surreal destruction. pic.twitter.com/kPtvvHulfd — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 8, 2025

Why It Matters: The crisis has broader implications for the region, affecting major events and infrastructure. The NHL postponed Wednesday’s game between the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings, while more than 160,000 customers face power outages across Los Angeles County.

However, Gerber noted that Tesla Powerwall owners maintained power access during the outages.

Once again. Tesla power walls have made a huge plus for people who have it. Power and internet is down. Having bioweapon air filters. A must. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 8, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who toured the affected area Tuesday, confirmed significant structural damage. President Joe Biden has approved a federal grant to support the state’s fire response efforts.

Local authorities, including Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, reported that more than 25,000 people in 10,000 homes remain under threat as firefighters battle what LAFD’s David Ortiz called “the worst possible scenario for a firefight.”

Read Next:

Image via Tesla

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.