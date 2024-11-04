The U.S. stock market experienced a slight downturn on Monday, with the S&P 500 index dipping approximately 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 41,794.60, while the NASDAQ Composite Index declined 0.3% to 18,179.98.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR
Palantir’s stock declined by 1.22% to close at $41.41, with an intraday high and low of $42.04 and $41.03 respectively. The company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $725.52 million and beating the consensus estimate of $701.13 million. U.S. revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $499 million, driven by an ‘unrelenting AI demand’.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT
Trump Media’s stock was volatile, closing up 12.37% at $34.34. The stock has become a proxy for the presidential election outcome, and it has dropped in the last week as the race draws to a close. The election remains a very tight race, with polls showing Kamala Harris leading among early voters in several swing states.
See Also: Tesla Investors Confuse ‘Valuation And Stock Price,’ Says Gary Black As Investor Sees Recovery In Stock
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS
Hims & Hers Health’s stock rose 1.96% to close at $20.76. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with earnings of 32 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $401.6 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate and showing an increase from the same period last year.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI
NXP Semiconductors’ stock dipped 0.71% to close at $236.90. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.45 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate. However, the quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion met the consensus estimate and showed a decrease from the same period last year.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell 2.47% to close at $242.84. The company, which has historically shunned celebrity promotions, has signed South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji as a brand ambassador, indicating a potential shift in its marketing strategy.
Image via Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
- Cathie Wood Says Trump’s Ideas On Eliminating Income Tax And Imposing Tariffs Brings Back Vibes Of ‘Early Days Of Our Country’
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.