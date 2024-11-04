The U.S. stock market experienced a slight downturn on Monday, with the S&P 500 index dipping approximately 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 41,794.60, while the NASDAQ Composite Index declined 0.3% to 18,179.98.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock declined by 1.22% to close at $41.41, with an intraday high and low of $42.04 and $41.03 respectively. The company reported a 30% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, reaching $725.52 million and beating the consensus estimate of $701.13 million. U.S. revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $499 million, driven by an ‘unrelenting AI demand’.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

Trump Media’s stock was volatile, closing up 12.37% at $34.34. The stock has become a proxy for the presidential election outcome, and it has dropped in the last week as the race draws to a close. The election remains a very tight race, with polls showing Kamala Harris leading among early voters in several swing states.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS

Hims & Hers Health’s stock rose 1.96% to close at $20.76. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, with earnings of 32 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $401.6 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate and showing an increase from the same period last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI

NXP Semiconductors’ stock dipped 0.71% to close at $236.90. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.45 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate. However, the quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion met the consensus estimate and showed a decrease from the same period last year.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell 2.47% to close at $242.84. The company, which has historically shunned celebrity promotions, has signed South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji as a brand ambassador, indicating a potential shift in its marketing strategy.

