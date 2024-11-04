Palantir Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Customers Up 39%, Guidance Raise — Results Driven By 'Unrelenting AI Demand That Won't Slow Down'

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.
Q3 Earnings: Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $725.52 million, beating the consensus estimate of $701.13 million, according to Benzinga Pro.
Total revenue was up 30% year-over-year. U.S. revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $499 million. U.S. Commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year and U.S. Government revenue climbed 40% year-over-year.
Palantir reported third-quarter earnings of six cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share. Palantir’s GAAP earnings results were up 100% year-over-year. The company has now met or exceeded analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in five consecutive quarters, per Benzinga Pro.
Palantir's customer count grew 39% year-over-year and 6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company said it closed 104 deals worth over $1 million during the quarter. Palantir generated $420 million in cash from operations and $435 million in adjusted free cash flow in the quarter.
Palantir ended the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term U.S. treasury securities of $4.6 billion.
“We absolutely eviscerated this quarter, driven by unrelenting AI demand that won’t slow down. This is a U.S.-driven AI revolution that has taken full hold. The world will be divided between AI haves and have-nots. At Palantir, we plan to power the winners,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir.
Check This Out: EXCLUSIVE: Top 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro In October 2024 — Where Do Tesla, Nvidia, Apple, DJT Stock Rank?
Outlook: Palantir expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $767 million to $771 million, versus estimates of $741.439 million.
The company also raised its full-year outlook across the board. Palantir now expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.805 billion to $2.809 billion versus estimates of $2.759 billion. The company now sees full-year U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $687 million, representing growth of at least 50%. Palantir now expects adjusted free cash flow to be in excess of $1 billion for the year.
Palantir executives will hold a conference call with analysts and investors to further discuss the company’s quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.
PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were up approximately 140% year-to-date heading into the report. The stock was up 12.73% in after hours, trading at $46.68 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Wall Street Struggles Ahead Of Election Day, Energy Sector Outperforms, Solar Stocks Rise: What’s Driving Markets Monday?
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.