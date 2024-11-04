Palantir Q3 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, Customers Up 39%, Guidance Raise — Results Driven By 'Unrelenting AI Demand That Won't Slow Down'

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR reported third-quarter financial results after the market close on Monday. Here’s a look at the key metrics from the quarter.

Q3 Earnings: Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $725.52 million, beating the consensus estimate of $701.13 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 30% year-over-year. U.S. revenue grew 44% year-over-year to $499 million. U.S. Commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year and U.S. Government revenue climbed 40% year-over-year.

Palantir reported third-quarter earnings of six cents per share, beating analyst estimates of four cents per share. Palantir’s GAAP earnings results were up 100% year-over-year. The company has now met or exceeded analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in five consecutive quarters, per Benzinga Pro.

Palantir's customer count grew 39% year-over-year and 6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis. The company said it closed 104 deals worth over $1 million during the quarter. Palantir generated $420 million in cash from operations and $435 million in adjusted free cash flow in the quarter.

Palantir ended the quarter with cash, equivalents and short-term U.S. treasury securities of $4.6 billion.

“We absolutely eviscerated this quarter, driven by unrelenting AI demand that won’t slow down. This is a U.S.-driven AI revolution that has taken full hold. The world will be divided between AI haves and have-nots. At Palantir, we plan to power the winners,” said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir.

Outlook: Palantir expects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $767 million to $771 million, versus estimates of $741.439 million.

The company also raised its full-year outlook across the board. Palantir now expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.805 billion to $2.809 billion versus estimates of $2.759 billion. The company now sees full-year U.S. commercial revenue in excess of $687 million, representing growth of at least 50%. Palantir now expects adjusted free cash flow to be in excess of $1 billion for the year.

Palantir executives will hold a conference call with analysts and investors to further discuss the company’s quarterly results at 5 p.m. ET.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares were up approximately 140% year-to-date heading into the report. The stock was up 12.73% in after hours, trading at $46.68 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.