Cathie Wood Shuffles Her Tech Deck: Continues Dumping Tesla And Palantir, Stocks Up On AMD And Meta

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some significant trades, with the most notable ones involving Tesla Inc (TSLA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), and Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR).

The Tesla Trade: Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW sold a total of 62,151 shares of Tesla. Based on Tesla's closing price of $257.55 on Wednesday, the value of this trade is approximately $16 million.

This move followed Ark’s recent decision to buy a substantial amount of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares on both Tuesday and Wednesday while selling shares of the Elon Musk-led company.

ARK Investment Management projects that Tesla’s driverless ride-hailing service could tap into an $11 trillion revenue market, leveraging low operating costs to undercut current ride-hail prices. Tesla aims to launch this service next year in Texas and California, initially with drivers, and targets fully autonomous rides pending regulatory approval. Even so, the Wood-led firm has been on a Tesla share-selling spree lately.

The AMD Trade: Ark Invest bought a total of 111,080 shares of Advanced Micro Devices across its ARKK, ARKW, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX. This move comes in the wake of AMD’s impressive Q3 earnings report, which revealed a year-over-year revenue increase of 18%. The value of this trade, based on AMD’s closing price of $148.6 on Wednesday, is approximately $16.5 million.

The Palantir Trade: Ark Invest sold a total of 372,730 shares of Palantir Technologies across its ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, and ARKX ETFs. Despite Palantir’s recent 52-week high and a strategic partnership with L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), Ark decided to reduce its stake. The value of this trade, based on Palantir’s closing price of $43.69 on Wednesday, is approximately $16.3 million.

Other Key Trades:

Cathie Wood Purchased 689365 shares of Archer Aviation Inc ACHR through its ARKK ETF. This transaction was valued at $2.3 million.

through its ARKK ETF. This transaction was valued at $2.3 million. The firm bought 3426 shares of Meta Platforms Inc META , worth $2.03 million, through its ARKK and ARKW ETFs.

, worth $2.03 million, through its ARKK and ARKW ETFs. Ark Invest bought shares of Absci Corp (ABSI) and shares of Cerus Corp (CERS) through its ARKG ETF.

