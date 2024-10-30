Visa & Coinbase Partner For Real-Time Transfers, Boosting Speed And Flexibility For Traders

Visa Inc. V shares are trading higher on Wednesday thanks to strong fourth-quarter results reported yesterday. Also, the company disclosed a partnership with Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN.

This collaboration will offer Coinbase users in the U.S. and EU enhanced convenience and services, including secure, real-time fund transfers. Eligible Visa debit cardholders can now make instant deposits into their Coinbase accounts through Visa Direct integration.

Notably, Visa Direct provides fast and secure transactions, helping to bridge traditional finance with blockchain by reducing wait times for fund availability.

Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, Head of Visa Direct, North America for Visa, stated, “Providing real-time account funding using Visa Direct and an eligible Visa debit card means that those Coinbase users with an eligible Visa debit card know that they can take advantage of trading opportunities day and night.”

Akash Shah, Senior Director, Product Management at Coinbase, stated, “The integration with Visa Direct gives our eligible customers real-time1 access to their funds for trading. By enabling them to move money seamlessly and control their finances, we are delivering the trust, security, and flexibility they expect.”

On Tuesday, Visa reported an adjusted EPS of $2.71, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.58, and a revenue of $9.6 billion, which exceeded the forecast of $9.49 billion.

The results was driven by the year-over-year growth in payments volume, cross-border volume, and processed transactions.

Visa projects high single-digit net revenue growth for the first quarter of 2025 and high single to low double-digit growth for FY25.

Investors can gain access to the stock via iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF IYG and SPDR Select Sector Fund – Financial XLF.

Price Action: V shares are up 3.41% at $291.48 at the last check Wednesday.

