U.S. stocks saw a mixed performance on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite index surging by over 140 points. The Dow traded down by 0.4% to 42,233.05, while the NASDAQ rose by 0.8% to 18,712.75. The S&P 500 also experienced a gain, rising by 0.2% to 5,832.92.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alphabet Inc Class C Shares. GOOG closed the day with a 1.66% increase, ending at $171.14. The stock hit an intraday high of $171.86 and a low of $168.66. Its 52-week high and low are $193.3 and $123.88 respectively. The company’s Class A shares GOOGL also ended 1.8% higher at $169.88 for the day. Both Class A and Class C shares rose 5.8% and 5.9% respectively during the after-hours trading.

Alphabet's third-quarter revenue rose 15% year-over-year to $88.27 billion, exceeding Street estimates. Google Cloud revenue saw a 35% increase, supported by AI-driven growth, while YouTube surpassed $50 billion in ad and subscription revenue for the past four quarters. CEO Sundar Pichai noted momentum and innovation, especially in AI solutions across search and cloud offerings.

Meta Platforms Inc. META saw a 2.62% rise, closing at $593.28. The stock reached an intraday high of $593.67 and a low of $575.4. Its 52-week high and low are $602.95 and $296.86 respectively. A new report suggests that Meta Platforms’ plans to build its own search engine could put a greater emphasis on AI growth.

See Also: How To Earn $500 A Month From Alphabet Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Microsoft Corporation MSFT ended the day with a 1.26% increase, closing at $431.95. The stock hit an intraday high of $433.17 and a low of $425.8. Its 52-week high and low are $468.35 and $331.84 respectively. Microsoft is expected to highlight its expanding investments in artificial intelligence and growing revenue in the cloud sector in its first-quarter financial results.

Snap Inc. SNAP saw a 1.68% rise, closing at $10.89. The stock reached an intraday high of $10.93 and a low of $10.54. Its 52-week high and low are $17.9 and $8.29 respectively. Snap reported a 15% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, beating the consensus estimate.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD closed the day with a 3.96% increase, ending at $166.25. The stock hit an intraday high of $167.51 and a low of $158.94. Its 52-week high and low are $227.3 and $94.07 respectively. AMD reported a 18% year-over-year increase in third-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates.

Image via Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Alphabet Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call