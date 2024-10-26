Leonardo DiCaprio Backs Harris, Says Trump 'Continues To Deny The Facts' On Climate

Leonardo DiCaprio has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, with the Academy Award-winning actor showing his support for the Democratic candidate in a video released on Friday.

“We need leaders who are equipped to enact climate policies that will help save the planet, and that’s why I’m casting my vote for KamalaHarris on November 5,” DiCaprio said in an Instagram video, citing the massive havoc wrecked by the hurricanes Helene and Milton.

DiCaprio called out Donald Trump for withdrawing the United States from the Paris Climate Accords and rolling back from critical environmental protections.

“Donald Trump continues to deny the facts. He continues to deny the science,” DiCaprio said.

DiCaprio added that Trump has now assured the oil and gas industry that he will eliminate any regulations they desire in return for a billion-dollar donation.

He added, “We need a bold step forward to save our economy, our planet and ourselves. That’s why I’m voting for Kamala Harris.”

With fewer than two weeks remaining until Election Day, Harris has garnered backing from several prominent entertainers, such as Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney.

AP News reported that Elon Musk, Dennis Quaid, Roseanne Barr, and Kid Rock are among the celebrity backers of Republican nominee Donald Trump.

In the video, DiCaprio commended Harris for her enterprising goals to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and for her efforts to develop a green economy. He also highlighted her role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

DiCaprio did not explicitly endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 election, though he participated in a fundraiser for the president in Los Angeles, per Variety.

Before the 2016 election between Hillary Clinton and Trump, DiCaprio encouraged the audience at the now-defunct Hollywood Film Awards to support candidates who believe in the science of climate change.”

