The U.S. stock market exhibited a mixed performance on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite gained over 130 points, while the Dow traded down 0.3% to 42,374.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining 0.2% to 5,809.86.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (MNPR) skyrocketed by 605.40% to close at $32.66, with an intraday high of $38.5 and a low of $4.87. The company’s 52-week high and low are $38.5 and $1.37 respectively. The company’s stock surged after it agreed with AstraZeneca Plc's Alexion for an exclusive worldwide license to ALXN-1840 for Wilson's disease.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA saw a drop of 20.51%, closing at $15.85. The stock’s intraday high was $17.74 and the low was $15.35. The 52-week high and low are $34.87 and $15.35 respectively. The stock traded lower following the release of Phase 2 data from the ongoing study of NTLA-2002 in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Capri Holdings Ltd CPRI experienced a slight drop of 0.50%, closing at $41.60. The stock’s intraday high was $42.21 and the low was $41.46. The 52-week high and low are $51.73 and $29.28 respectively. The shares tanked following reports that a judge has blocked the company's pending merger with Tapestry Inc.

Western Digital Corp. WDC saw a minor drop of 0.44%, closing at $66.32. The stock’s intraday high was $67.54 and the low was $66.2. The 52-week high and low are $81.55 and $35.62 respectively. The shares rallied after the company reported its first-quarter results, with earnings beating the analyst consensus estimate.

Tesla Inc. TSLA rallied by 21.92% to close at $260.48, with an intraday high of $262.12 and a low of $242.65. The 52-week high and low are $271 and $138.8 respectively. Top Wall Street analysts updated their outlooks on several companies, with Baird raising ServiceNow’s price target and Keybanc increasing Rocket Lab’s. Meanwhile, Piper Sandler cut Synopsys’ target, and HC Wainwright raised DBV Technologies’ outlook. Other changes included JP Morgan upgrading NextEra Energy and BMO Capital cutting CoStar Group’s target.

