F5 Launches BIG-IP Next: Streamlining AI Workloads With NVIDIA's BlueField-3 DPUs

F5, Inc. FFIV disclosed the launch of BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes, an AI-driven application delivery and security solution.

The solution enables service providers and large enterprises to centralize control, secure, and optimize data traffic within large-scale AI infrastructures.

The solution leverages NVIDIA Corporation BlueField-3 DPUs to boost data center traffic efficiency for large-scale AI deployments.

By integrating networking, traffic management, and security, it helps customers maximize resource utilization and optimize AI application performance, improving infrastructure efficiency and enabling faster, more responsive AI inference for an enhanced AI-driven customer experience.

The integration of F5 and NVIDIA technologies will enable mobile and fixed-line telco providers to transition smoothly to cloud-native (Kubernetes) infrastructure, meeting the demand for vendors to adapt to cloud-native network functions (CNFs).

Kunal Anand, Chief Technology and AI Officer at F5 said, “The synergy between F5’s robust application delivery and security services and NVIDIA’s full-stack accelerated computing creates a powerful ecosystem.”

”This integration provides customers with enhanced observability, granular control, and optimized performance for their AI workloads across the entire stack, from the hardware acceleration layer to the application interface.”

“Service providers and enterprises require accelerated computing to deliver high-performance AI applications securely and efficiently at cloud scale. NVIDIA is working with F5 to accelerate AI application delivery, better ensuring peak efficiency and seamless user experiences powered by BlueField-3 DPUs,” added Ash Bhalgat, Sr. Director of AI Networking and Security Partnerships at NVIDIA.

Price Action: FFIV shares are up 0.55% at $216.59 premarket at the last check Thursday.

