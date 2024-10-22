On Tuesday, U.S. markets closed with mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained nearly unchanged at 42,924.89, while the S&P 500 slipped slightly by 0.05% to 5,851.20. The Nasdaq, however, gained 0.2%, finishing at 18,573.13.

Despite the overall market performance, certain stocks managed to capture the attention of retail traders and investors. Here are the top five trending stocks of the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. saw its shares rise by 9.87% to close at $34.39 today, following the launch of its Truth+ streaming app for Android TVs. The app, now available on the Google Play Store, offers a diverse range of programming.

McDonald’s Corp. MCD

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. dropped slightly by 0.06% to $314.69 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control And Prevention linked an E. coli outbreak to the company’s Quarter Pounder burgers. The CDC is currently conducting a fast-moving outbreak investigation.

Starbucks Corp. SBUX

Starbucks Corp shares increased by 0.38% to $96.82 despite the company reporting weak preliminary results and suspending its guidance. The coffee giant anticipates a decline in consolidated net revenues and global comparable sales.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Philip Morris International Inc. saw a significant increase in its stock, rising by 10.47% to $131.41. The company reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, with revenue of $9.91 billion, up 8.4% year over year.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc’s shares dipped slightly by 0.40% to $217.97. The company is expected to address key topics such as its sub-$30,000 vehicle and the rollout timeline for its robotaxi when it reports its third-quarter financial results after market close Wednesday.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

