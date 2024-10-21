U.S. markets closed mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.8% to 42,931.60 and the S&P 500 slipping 0.2% to 5,853.98. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq gained 0.3%, closing at 18,540.01.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia’s shares reached a new all-time high, closing at a 4.14% increase to $143.71. The stock’s intraday high and low were $143.71 and $138 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $143.71 and $39.23. The company’s stock has seen a significant rise due to the increasing demand for its GPUs, particularly from hyperscalers building out data centers with advanced AI capabilities.

Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE

Spirit Airlines’ stock soared by 53.06% to close at $2.25. The intraday high and low were $2.54 and $1.85 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $17.49 and $1.4. The airline’s shares traded higher after it extended its debt refinancing deadline.

See Also: Investors Lost Over 95% Of Their Wealth In This Nvidia-Linked ETF While Jensen Huang-Led Chip Giant Gained 220% In The Past Year: Here’s More

SAP SE SAP

SAP’s shares saw a slight decrease of 0.42% to close at $229.48. The stock’s intraday high and low were $230.84 and $228.12 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $232.23 and $130.08. The company’s stock traded higher after it reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

Trump Media & Technology’s shares rose by 5.81% to close at $31.3. The stock’s intraday high and low were $31.65 and $29.32 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $79.38 and $22.55. This comes despite reported whistleblower allegations concerning the Donald Trump-associated company’s hiring strategy.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares decreased by 0.84% to close at $218.85. The stock’s intraday high and low were $220.48 and $215.73 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $271 and $138.8. Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, recently dismissed the idea of acquiring EV rival Rivian Automotive RIVN.

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: