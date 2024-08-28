Eli Lilly Is The Nvidia Of Weight Loss And GLP-1 Space, Says Roundhill Investments CEO, Emphasizes Market Leadership And Growth Potential Of Zepbound Maker

Roundhill Investments CEO Dave Mazza compared Eli Lilly And Co LLY to NVIDIA Corp NVDA in the weight loss and GLP-1 space.

What Happened: Mazza highlighted that weight loss drugs were not on anyone’s radar until recently, similar to how AI and Nvidia emerged. He emphasized Eli Lilly’s leadership and the strong earnings growth of their drugs, attributing it to the high demand and limited supply, Mazza said this in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

“Lilly is the Nvidia of the GLP-1 and weight loss space,” Mazza said.

He noted that Eli Lilly’s market performance is bolstered by their ability to consistently exceed forecasts. The company recently announced a new offering on their direct-to-consumer website, providing an injectable version of their drug at half the price, making it more accessible for those without insurance.

Mazza also pointed out that Eli Lilly’s stock has maintained a strong technical profile despite market fluctuations. He warned, however, that high valuations could pose risks if sales growth forecasts are not met, although he remains optimistic about the company’s ability to grow into its valuation.

Why It Matters: Eli Lilly’s recent moves in the weight loss drug market have been significant. On Tuesday, the company released vials containing low doses of its weight-loss drug Zepbound, priced up to 50% lower to boost access and supply. These vials are available for self-pay patients with an on-label prescription, significantly expanding the supply of Zepbound in response to high demand.

The rivalry between Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and Eli Lilly has also intensified as both companies vie for dominance in the booming obesity drug market.

While Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Zepbound have garnered significant attention, both companies are laying the groundwork for broader growth. Novo Nordisk's CEO, Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, has hinted at the company's ambitions beyond its current portfolio, emphasizing a growing focus on cardioembolic diseases.

