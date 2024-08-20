On Tuesday, major U.S. indices were in the red with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.1% for the day at 40,834.97 and The S&P declining 0.2% to 5,597.12. The Nasdaq also closed lower by 0.3% at 17,816.94.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA closed the day with a 3.42% drop to $81.04, with an intraday high and low of $82.6 and $80.78 respectively. The stock’s 52-week high and low stand at $96.68 and $66.63. Chinese tech stocks, including Alibaba, traded lower Tuesday following the country’s decision to leave benchmark lending interest rates unchanged. This move comes after global markets were shocked in July when key interest rates were slashed.

Intuitive Machines Inc LUNR surged by 33.41% to close at $5.67. The stock reached an intraday high of $6.12 and a low of $4.51. Its 52-week high and low are $13.25 and $2.09 respectively. The company’s shares are experiencing continued momentum following its second-quarter results last week, despite missing analyst estimates.

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL ended the day 3.54% higher at $71.89. The stock’s intraday high and low were $72.56 and $69.43, with a 52-week range of $72.56 to $50.25. PayPal shares are trading higher following positive analyst coverage from JPMorgan and an expanded partnership with a global financial technology platform.

Target Corporation TGT saw a slight drop of 0.20% to close at $144.33. The stock’s intraday high and low were $145.7 and $142.88, with a 52-week range of $181.86 to $102.93. Analysts are focusing on Target’s value proposition and private-label items ahead of its second-quarter earnings report.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA closed the day down by 0.73% at $221.09. The stock’s intraday high and low were $228.22 and $219.56, with a 52-week range of $278.97 to $138.8. Despite recent underperformance, a portfolio manager expressed reservations about owning the stock due to the Elon Musk-led company’s absence in the low-end segment.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock