On Monday, major U.S. indices closed in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to finish at 40,896.53, while the S&P 500 gained nearly 1%, closing at 5,608.25. The Nasdaq saw the largest increase, ending the day up almost 1.4% at 17,876.77.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia closed the day up 4.35% at $130, with an intraday high and low of $130 and $123.42 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $140.76 and $39.23. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a bullish stance on Nvidia ahead of the company's earnings release, scheduled for Aug. 28, citing strong demand from cloud service providers and enterprises for artificial intelligence.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD

AMD closed the day up 4.52% at $155.28, with an intraday high and low of $155.37 and $147.72 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $227.3 and $93.12. The stock traded higher after AMD agreed to acquire ZT Systems, a provider of AI infrastructure for hyperscale computing companies, in a cash and stock transaction valued at $4.9 billion.

See Also: Trump Is Wrong On The Bacon And Kamala Is Right On The Bread, Says Economist Justin Wolfers: Ex-President

Alzamend Neuro, Inc ALZN

Alzamend closed the day up 188.18% at $5.85, with an intraday high and low of $15.06 and $5.72 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $45 and $1.84. The company announced that it was partnering with Massachusetts General Hospital for contract research purposes to carry out the first-of-its-kind Phase II clinical study of AL001 for the treatment of patients suffering from PTSD.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc PANW

Palo Alto Networks closed the day up 2.77% at $343.36, with an intraday high and low of $344.48 and $335.11 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $380.84 and $224.64. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.51 per share, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.41. Revenue for the quarter reached $2.189 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $2.162 billion. The company has exceeded earnings and revenue estimates for four consecutive quarters.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla closed the day up 3.12% at $222.86, with an intraday high and low of $222.98 and $214.09 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $278.97 and $138.8. Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied "donating" a Cybertruck to Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: