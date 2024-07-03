Walmart Explores Sale Of Closed Health Clinics To Recoup Investments: Report

Loading... Loading...

Walmart Inc. WMT has reportedly entered discussions with prospective buyers to offload its recently closed medical clinics.

In April, Walmart announced the shutdown of all 51 of its health clinics and terminated its virtual healthcare services, citing the unsustainable nature of the business model.

The retail giant is now exploring options to recover some of its investments in the clinics, engaging in conversations with various entities, including health insurance company Humana Inc. HUM, reported Reuters.

Walmart has expressed its aim to recoup investments through a sale or other takeover arrangements. Although it’s unclear whether these discussions are still active, the company intends to recover part of the extensive capital poured into the clinics.

Last week, Walmart sold its virtual care subsidiary, MeMD, to healthcare technology startup Fabric, though the financial details of this transaction were not disclosed.

The retailers revenue for first quarter of 2025 totaled $161.51 billion, up 6.0% year over year, beating the consensus of $159.50 billion.

The adjusted EPS was $0.60, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $0.52.

Walmart stock has gained more than 29% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain access to the stock via the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP and Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF VDC.

Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 0.87% at $68.07 on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Sundry Photography on Shutterstock

