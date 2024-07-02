Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 0.4%, closing at $39,331.85, while the S&P 500 also ended the day in positive territory, increasing by 0.6% to finish at 5,509.01. Additionally, the Nasdaq gained 0.8%, closing at 18,028.76.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed up 10.20% at $231.26, with an intraday high of $231.30 and a low of $218.06. The EV manufacturer reported second-quarter deliveries that surpassed the consensus estimate, despite a year-over-year decline. The Benzinga report indicates that the stock reacted positively to the news.

Paramount Global PARA ended the day up 5.72% at $10.72, hitting a high of $10.75 and a low of $10.31. The media conglomerate’s shares rose after reports of billionaire Barry Diller exploring a bid to take control of the company. According to a Benzinga article, Diller’s digital media conglomerate, IAC Inc., has entered into nondisclosure agreements with Paramount’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements.

Annovis Bio Inc. ANVS saw a massive surge of 76.09%, closing at $9.28. The stock reached an intraday high of $12.51 and a low of $4.53. The company announced new data from its Phase III Parkinson’s study, showing improvements following treatment with buntanetap. The Benzinga report noted that the treatment groups experienced no further deterioration, unlike the placebo group.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY shares fell by 0.84%, closing at $906.71. The stock hit a high of $912 and a low of $878.5. President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have been vocal about the high prices the pharmaceutical industry charges for prescription drugs in the U.S.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN closed up 1.42% at $200, with an intraday high of $200.43 and a low of $195.93. The e-commerce giant’s shares soared to new all-time highs due to continued optimism surrounding the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. The Benzinga report suggests that the technology’s rollout could result in efficiency gains.

