On Tuesday, major U.S. indices closed in positive territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.15% to 38,834.86, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.25% to 5,487.03. The Nasdaq edged up by 0.03% to 17,862.23.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock has been on a roll since the beginning of the year, outpacing a large portion of the market. The company’s stock closed with a 3.51% increase at $135.58, hitting an intraday high of $136.33 and a low of $130.69. The company’s 52-week high and low are $136.33 and $39.23 respectively. Nvidia’s market cap climbed to $3.33 trillion, surpassing tech giant Microsoft Corp, making it the most valuable public company in the world.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group plummeted by 9.82% to close at $31.31, with an intraday high of $34.98 and a low of $30.03. The company’s 52-week high and low are $79.38 and $22.55 respectively. The stock took a hit after the U.S. SEC declared the effectiveness of the registration statement on Form S-1 related to the resale by certain securityholders of certain shares and warrants.

Arm Holdings Plc ARM

Arm Holdings’ shares closed higher by 8.63% at $174.13, with an intraday high of $177.31 and a low of $159.32. The company’s 52-week high and low are $177.31 and $46.5 respectively. The stock has gained more than 50% in the last month as artificial intelligence moves to smartphones.

Chewy, Inc. CHWY

Chewy’s stock closed higher by 13.85% at $25.97, hitting an intraday high of $27.08 and a low of $22.82. The company’s 52-week high and low are $40.22 and $14.69 respectively. The stock has surged more than 60% over the past month following the company’s strong first-quarter results.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock closed lower by 1.38% at $184.86, with an intraday high of $187.2 and a low of $182.37. The company’s 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. CEO Elon Musk announced that he is working on the EV company's fourth master plan.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

